Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 24, 2022) – Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks with community members about their concerns during the 'Cup o' Joe with the CO' event at Ikego Housing Detachment. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 01:26
    Photo ID: 7385297
    VIRIN: 220824-N-OC882-1086
    Resolution: 7098x4722
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event
    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event
    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event
    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event
    CFAY Commanding Officer speaks to military spouses during open house event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Ikego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT