    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Crew Chiefs from the 149th Maintenance Group perform a landing gear swings operations check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, August 19, 2022. This routine check is done roughly every three years or when an issue arises with the aircraft. The aircraft is put up on jacks and the lading gear is cycled to ensure every small part is functioning properly so pilots are able to safely execute their mission. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 23:52
    Photo ID: 7385228
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-QB902-0003
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Landing Gear Operations Check [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

