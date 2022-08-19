F-16 Landing Gear Operations Check

Crew Chiefs from the 149th Maintenance Group perform a landing gear swings operations check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, August 19, 2022. This routine check is done roughly every three years or when an issue arises with the aircraft. The aircraft is put up on jacks and the lading gear is cycled to ensure every small part is functioning properly so pilots are able to safely execute their mission. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

