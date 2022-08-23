2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam Loud, section leader, Wounded Warrior Regiment, receives the Army Commendation Medal at an award ceremony, from U.S. Army Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug, 2022. The Army Commendation Medal is presented for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

