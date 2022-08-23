Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Cloyd, logistics chief, Wounded Warrior Regiment, receives the Army Commendation Medal at an award ceremony, from U.S. Army Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug, 2022. The Army Commendation Medal is presented for sustained acts of heroism or meritorious service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7385019
    VIRIN: 220824-M-FO238-3005
    Resolution: 3415x4461
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    WarriorGames22
    WG22
    WarriorAthletes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT