Tech. Sgt. Kyle Lyon, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, puts on a bomb suit during exercise Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. This iteration of Bushwhacker focused on Anti-terrorism/Force Protection threats, procedures and actions to safeguard the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 17:46
|Photo ID:
|7384816
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-AL288-1156
|Resolution:
|5563x3974
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
