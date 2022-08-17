Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect [Image 3 of 4]

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Lyon, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, puts on a bomb suit during exercise Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. This iteration of Bushwhacker focused on Anti-terrorism/Force Protection threats, procedures and actions to safeguard the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 17:46
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Civil Engineer
    bomb suit
    exercise
    EOD
    Explosive ordnance Disposal
    CE

