Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Lyon, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, prepares to respond to a simulated explosive device located in a vehicle during exercise Bushwhacker 22-04 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17, 2022. This exercise tested the EOD team’s ability to respond to real world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US