Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 512th Airlift Wing Dover Air Force Base, Del., board a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 14, 2022. These reserve aerial porters flew to the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., for a week-long training exercise. JRTC scenarios allow complete integration of Air Force and other military services as well as host-nation and civilian role players. The exercises replicate many of the unique situations and challenges a unit may face including host-national officials and citizens, insurgents and terrorists, news media coverage, and non-governmental organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Rios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7384790 VIRIN: 220814-F-BT166-1127 Resolution: 7206x4804 Size: 13.04 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover Reservist travel to Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ruben Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.