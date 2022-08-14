Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Reservist travel to Joint Readiness Training Center

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Rios 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 46th and 71st aerial port squadrons, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Del., load cargo onto a pallet Aug. 14, 2022. The aerial porters and their palletized cargo flew aboard a C-17 Globemaster III to a Joint Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, La. JRTC scenarios allow complete integration of Air Force and other military services as well as host-nation and civilian role players. The exercises replicate many of the unique situations and challenges a unit may face including host-national officials and citizens, insurgents and terrorists, news media coverage, and non-governmental organizations. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Ruben Rios)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Reservist travel to Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ruben Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    AFRC
    512th Airlift Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airman

