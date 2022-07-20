CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Jul. 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 work together with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 on repairing the damaged airfield during the airfield damage repair exercise during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB 1 is homeported out of Gulfport, Miss. They are conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:14 Photo ID: 7384571 VIRIN: 220720-N-RH019-0008 Resolution: 4980x3320 Size: 3.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Field Training Exercise 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.