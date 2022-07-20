Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Field Training Exercise 2022

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Jul. 20, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 work together with Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273 on repairing the damaged airfield during the airfield damage repair exercise during Operation Turning Point, also known as their Field Training Exercise. Operation Turning Point is an around-the-clock exercise that focuses on constructing advanced bases while maintaining proficiency in tactics and survivability. NMCB 1 is homeported out of Gulfport, Miss. They are conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Rinner)

    Expeditionary Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    Seabees
    NMCB1
    NECC
    SHELBY
    NCG2
    FTX22

