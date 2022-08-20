Coast Guard repatriates 62 people, 1 dog to Cuba

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 10 mile south of Duck Key, Florida, Aug. 20, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|08.20.2022
|08.23.2022 15:05
