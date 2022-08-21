Coast Guard repatriates 62 people, 1 dog to Cuba

A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this makeshift vessel about 1 mile south of Alligator Reef, Florida, Aug. 21, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
