220822-N-JL161-1001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 23, 2022) Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman is pinned by her father, Robin Merriman. Pinning Ceremonies mark the promotion of musicians in the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7384544
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-JL161-1002
|Resolution:
|2915x3600
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
