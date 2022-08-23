Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman Pinning Ceremony

220822-N-JL161-1001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 23, 2022) Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman is pinned by her father, Robin Merriman. Pinning Ceremonies mark the promotion of musicians in the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)

Date Taken: 08.23.2022