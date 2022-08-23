Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman Pinning Ceremony

    Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman Pinning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220822-N-JL161-1001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 23, 2022) Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman (center) prepares for her E-6 pinning with Master Chief Musician James Armstrong (left) and her father, Robin Merriman (right). Pinning Ceremonies mark the promotion of musicians in the U.S. Navy Band. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Amelia Merriman Pinning Ceremony, by PO1 Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    pinning
    U.S. Navy Band

