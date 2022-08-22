Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum receives artifacts associated with the Great White Fleet

    Naval Museum receives artifacts associated with the Great White Fleet

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    David Powless provides some insights to boxes of photos and articles that belonged to his grandfather, George Newton Powless who served aboard USS Louisiana (BB 19) to Tonia Deetz-Rock, Curator and Deputy Director at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. His grandfather was aboard Louisiana during the ships participation during the round the world cruise of the Great White Fleet, which departed Hampton Roads, Virginia in December 1907 and returned in February 1909. The boxes of photos and articles were being donated to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and will be accessioned into their museum collections. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Great White Fleet
    Museum Artifact

