Naval Museum receives artifacts associated with the Great White Fleet

David Powless provides some insights to boxes of photos and articles that belonged to his grandfather, George Newton Powless who served aboard USS Louisiana (BB 19) to Tonia Deetz-Rock, Curator and Deputy Director at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. His grandfather was aboard Louisiana during the ships participation during the round the world cruise of the Great White Fleet, which departed Hampton Roads, Virginia in December 1907 and returned in February 1909. Specifically, Powless was providing some insights to a logbook that belonged to his grandfather. The boxes of photos and articles were being donated to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and will be accessioned into their museum collections. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

