U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River

Ensign John Pope, Sector Detroit and Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hanna, Station Port Huron, stand on a 45' Response Boat-Medium while patrolling the waters of the St. Clair River during the Float Down in Port Huron, Michigan Aug. 21. Vessels operated by the Coast Guard and partner agencies were utilized to ensure the safety of the public during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

Date Taken: 08.21.2022 Location: PORT HURON, MI, US