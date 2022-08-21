Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River

    PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Ensign John Pope, Sector Detroit and Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hanna, Station Port Huron, stand on a 45' Response Boat-Medium while patrolling the waters of the St. Clair River during the Float Down in Port Huron, Michigan Aug. 21. Vessels operated by the Coast Guard and partner agencies were utilized to ensure the safety of the public during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 10:47
    Location: PORT HURON, MI, US 
