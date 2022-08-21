U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vessel patrols the waters of the St. Clair River during the Float Down in Port Huron, Michigan Aug. 21. As part of the multi-agency Unified Command Post, Canadian assets were ready to respond on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

