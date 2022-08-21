Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River

    PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vessel patrols the waters of the St. Clair River during the Float Down in Port Huron, Michigan Aug. 21. As part of the multi-agency Unified Command Post, Canadian assets were ready to respond on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Location: PORT HURON, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard in Unified Command Post at Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    St Clair River
    Sector Detroit
    Multi agency
    Float Down

