TOLEDO, Ohio - Coast Guard marine inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Toledo inspect steel hull repairs to a small passenger vessel at Schrock’s Marina Aug. 18, 2022. The Coast Guard is working to facilitate the safe transportation of passengers along the Lake Erie shores. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of MSU Toledo.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7383882
|VIRIN:
|220818-G-ZZ999-0146
|Resolution:
|510x680
|Size:
|71.7 KB
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine inspectors from MSU Toledo check hull repairs [Image 3 of 3], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS
