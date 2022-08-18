Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine inspectors from MSU Toledo check hull repairs

    Marine inspectors from MSU Toledo check hull repairs

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    TOLEDO, Ohio - Coast Guard marine inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Toledo inspect steel hull repairs to a small passenger vessel at Schrock’s Marina Aug. 18, 2022. The Coast Guard is working to facilitate the safe transportation of passengers along the Lake Erie shores. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of MSU Toledo.

    VIRIN: 220818-G-ZZ999-0982
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine inspectors from MSU Toledo check hull repairs [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marine safety
    Ninth District
    MSU Toledo

