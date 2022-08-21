Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff [Image 2 of 2]

    FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Angelique Cox, 8th Comptroller Squadron commander's support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, smiles for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2022. As a CSS, Cox is in charge of maintaining personnel records and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 04:15
    Photo ID: 7383598
    VIRIN: 220821-F-HF074-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 932.34 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff
    FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT