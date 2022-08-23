FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT | Wing Staff Agency Commander Support Staff

Commander’s support staff personnel provide command management support services to members of the 8th Fighter Wing’s Wing Staff Agencies, ensuring Airmen can focus on the mission.

Among the vast duties, CSS processes unit awards, evaluations, and updates to personnel records while overseeing promotion testing and security management, to name just a few. However, dealing with immense amounts of administrative work for over a hundred Airmen can often be a challenge.

“It’s a job that requires a great amount of time management,” said Staff Sgt. Angelique Cox, 8th Comptroller Squadron CSS noncommissioned officer in charge. “It can be a bit overwhelming at times but it's worth it to know that everyone is taken care of and that they have peace of mind.”

Having incorrect personnel data or routing the wrong paperwork can affect anything from promotion to pay, causing unnecessary strife for Airmen.

Despite the challenges, Cox and the other members of the commander’s support staff are always working diligently for the Airmen.

“I love the people I work with,” she added. “In this position, we all treat each other like family; so I try to make sure that everyone’s taken care of in a timely manner.”

Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR