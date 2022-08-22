NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over

Yuri Kim, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, and Brig. Gen. Arben Kingji, Republic of Albania chief of defense, answer questions from local media following an assurance flyover in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the United States' commitment and assurance to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners located in southeastern Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

