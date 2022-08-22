NATO demonstrates assurance in Albania with B-52 fly over

Yuri Kim, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Albania, meets local children before an assurance flyover in Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania, Aug. 22, 2022. Operations and engagements with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 03:06 Photo ID: 7383554 VIRIN: 220822-F-HX320-0258 Resolution: 4670x3114 Size: 9.03 MB Location: TIRANA, AL