NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with the Cmdr. Asri Dasman of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 19.

Dasman is the commanding officer of the KD Lekir, the second ship of the Kasturi-class corvette of the RMN.

Lekir arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.

(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 23:04 Photo ID: 7383389 VIRIN: 220823-N-PN834-0067 Resolution: 1170x936 Size: 145.55 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Malaysian Navy Visits NBG [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Christian Dadino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.