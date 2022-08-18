Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Malaysian Navy Visits NBG [Image 3 of 4]

    Royal Malaysian Navy Visits NBG

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with the Cmdr. Asri Dasman of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 19.
    Dasman is the commanding officer of the KD Lekir, the second ship of the Kasturi-class corvette of the RMN.
    Lekir arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.
    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 23:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Malaysian Navy Visits NBG [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Christian Dadino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Malaysian Navy Guam

