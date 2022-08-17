JMSDF's Rear Adm. Hirata Visits NBG

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Escort Flotilla 4 during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 18.

JS Izumo and JS Takanami, of JMSDF’s Escort Flotilla 4, arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.

(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

