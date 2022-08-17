NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Escort Flotilla 4 during an office call at the NBG Headquarters Aug. 18.
JS Izumo and JS Takanami, of JMSDF’s Escort Flotilla 4, arrived at Apra Harbor as part of a scheduled port visit.
(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 22:59
|Photo ID:
|7383349
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-PN834-0056
|Resolution:
|1600x1280
|Size:
|217.93 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMSDF's Rear Adm. Hirata Visits NBG [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Christian Dadino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT