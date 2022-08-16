P-VCNO Visits NAVWAR

220816-N-GC965-0009 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), left, greets Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, prospective Vice Chief of Naval Operations, right, during a scheduled visit at Old Town Campus. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers, and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

