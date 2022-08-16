Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-VCNO Visits NAVWAR [Image 2 of 3]

    P-VCNO Visits NAVWAR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220816-N-GC965-0045 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2022) Rear Adm. Douglas Small, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), center-left, speaks with Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, prospective Vice Chief of Naval Operations, center-right, during a scheduled visit at Old Town Campus. NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers, and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    TAGS

    NAVWAR
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
    VADM Lisa Franchetti
    P-VCNO

