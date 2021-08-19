Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Weir 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    San Diego (Aug. 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, speaks to members of the Navy SEAL-UDT Association about the current status of the force and Naval Special Warfare initiatives at the association’s annual west coast reunion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force’s reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Weir/Released)

