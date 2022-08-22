Robby Wehagen, House of Representatives deputy chief of staff and legislative director, talks to CW4 Natasha Ryan, an aviation safety officer assigned to 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, during a hangar tour at Hunter Army Airfield, August 22, 2022. During Wehagen’s tour, he received a command brief, toured an aircraft hangar and visited Soldiers assigned to the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7382888
|VIRIN:
|220822-A-HE018-1024
|Resolution:
|5086x3391
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The Hunter Army Airfield Hosts Distinguished Visitors During Staff Delegation Visit [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
