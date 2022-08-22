Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hunter Army Airfield Hosts Distinguished Visitors During Staff Delegation Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    The Hunter Army Airfield Hosts Distinguished Visitors During Staff Delegation Visit

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Robby Wehagen, House of Representatives deputy chief of staff and legislative director, talks to CW4 Natasha Ryan, an aviation safety officer assigned to 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, during a hangar tour at Hunter Army Airfield, August 22, 2022. During Wehagen’s tour, he received a command brief, toured an aircraft hangar and visited Soldiers assigned to the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:07
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    3rd Infantry Division
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Staff Delegation

