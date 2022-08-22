The Hunter Army Airfield Hosts Distinguished Visitors During Staff Delegation Visit

Robby Wehagen, House of Representatives deputy chief of staff and legislative director, talks to CW4 Natasha Ryan, an aviation safety officer assigned to 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, during a hangar tour at Hunter Army Airfield, August 22, 2022. Wehagen toured the airfield to learn about upcoming projects and to discuss the conditions of aircraft hangars. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

