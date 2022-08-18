Strengthening roots at local college

(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, Lt. Gen. John Evans, Roy W. Burley, Jr., Nan Burley Richie, and Dr. Adena Loston, stand with the dedication plaque and oak tree during the St. Philip’s College Col. Burley Oak Tree Dedication Ceremony, held on the St. Philip’s College’s campus, August 18, 2022. The 100-plus-year-old oak tree is part of the Burley homestead of the late retired U.S. Army Col. Roy W. Burley, Sr., for many generations. The tree now resides on the college campus with a plaque to share with future generations the legacy of “The Colonel”. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany L. Huff)
