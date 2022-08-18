Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening roots at local college [Image 4 of 6]

    Strengthening roots at local college

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Bethany Huff 

    U.S. Army North

    (From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto, Lt. Gen. John Evans, Roy W. Burley, Jr., Nan Burley Richie, and Dr. Adena Loston, stand with the dedication plaque and oak tree during the St. Philip’s College Col. Burley Oak Tree Dedication Ceremony, held on the St. Philip’s College’s campus, August 18, 2022. The 100-plus-year-old oak tree is part of the Burley homestead of the late retired U.S. Army Col. Roy W. Burley, Sr., for many generations. The tree now resides on the college campus with a plaque to share with future generations the legacy of “The Colonel”. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany L. Huff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 16:01
    Photo ID: 7382884
    VIRIN: 220818-A-PO583-301
    Resolution: 4737x3384
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening roots at local college [Image 6 of 6], by Bethany Huff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening roots at local college
    Strengthening roots at local college
    Strengthening roots at local college
    Strengthening roots at local college
    Strengthening roots at local college
    Strengthening roots at local college

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening roots at local college

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dedication
    strength of the nation
    COL Burley
    5th Army
    St Philips College

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT