Strengthening roots at local college

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Evans, commanding general of U.S. Army North, Command Sgt. Phil Barreto, senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army North, Nan Burley Richie, Roy W. Burley, Jr., Dr. Adena Loston, president of St. Philip’s College and other community members reveal the dedication plaque during the St. Philip’s College Col. Burley Oak Tree Dedication Ceremony, held on the St. Philip’s College’s campus, August 18, 2022. The 100-plus-year-old oak tree is part of the Burley homestead of the late retired U.S. Army Col. Roy W. Burley, Sr., for many generations. The tree now resides on the college campus with a plaque to share with future generations the legacy of “The Colonel”. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany L. Huff)

