    U.S. Navy Band Welcomes Newest Members [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Band Welcomes Newest Members

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220822-N-PN850-1001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 22, 2022) Musician First Class Riley Barnes pinned as newest percussionist of the U.S. Navy Band (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 14:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Welcomes Newest Members [Image 4 of 4], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

