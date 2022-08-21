220822-N-PN850-1001 WASHINGTON (Aug. 22, 2022) Musician First Class Riley Barnes pinned as newest percussionist of the U.S. Navy Band (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7382631
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-PN850-591
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Welcomes Newest Members [Image 4 of 4], by PO 1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
