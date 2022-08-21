U.S. Navy Band Welcomes Newest Members

220822-N-PN850-1002 WASHINGTON (Aug. 22, 2022) Musician First Class Sally Sandker pinned as newest member of the U.S. Navy Band Country Current (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7382633
|VIRIN:
|220822-N-PN850-644
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
