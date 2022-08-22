Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum [Image 3 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The installation now known as Fort Drum was dedicated 70 years ago this day in honor Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum, an Army veteran who advocated for military preparedness and contributed greatly to military history in New York. Pine Camp was redesignated as Camp Drum, effective Dec. 6, 1951, and the dedication ceremony was held Aug. 22, 1952, on the installation. (U.S. Army photo)

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army history
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Hugh A. Drum

