The installation now known as Fort Drum was dedicated 70 years ago this day in honor Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum, an Army veteran who advocated for military preparedness and contributed greatly to military history in New York. Pine Camp was redesignated as Camp Drum, effective Dec. 6, 1951, and the dedication ceremony was held Aug. 22, 1952, on the installation. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 13:20 Photo ID: 7382386 VIRIN: 220819-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 641x895 Size: 133.13 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.