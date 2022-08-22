Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum

The installation now known as Fort Drum was dedicated 70 years ago this day in honor Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum, an Army veteran who advocated for military preparedness and contributed greatly to military history in New York. Pine Camp was redesignated as Camp Drum, effective Dec. 6, 1951, and the dedication ceremony was held Aug. 22, 1952, on the installation. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

