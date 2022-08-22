Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum [Image 4 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The installation now known as Fort Drum was dedicated 70 years ago this day in honor Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum, an Army veteran who advocated for military preparedness and contributed greatly to military history in New York. Pine Camp was redesignated as Camp Drum, effective Dec. 6, 1951, and the dedication ceremony was held Aug. 22, 1952, on the installation. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Hugh A. Drum [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army history
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Hugh A. Drum

