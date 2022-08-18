Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV speaks to students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School [Image 4 of 8]

    SECNAV speaks to students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Aug. 18, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a guest lecture at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey Aug 18, 2022. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks to students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) during a Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) about lifelong learning on Aug. 18, 2022. On display is Secretary Del Toro’s NPS thesis project from 1989, which explored the utilization of bubble memory to capture satellite telemetry data. The SGL series exposes NPS students, faculty and staff to prominent speakers recognized as distinguished leaders in their fields of expertise. Del Toro is visiting San Diego and Monterey to visit with Sailors and Marines at installation commands, engage with leadership at the Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium, and to discuss strategic initiatives at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)

    This work, SECNAV speaks to students, faculty and staff at the Naval Postgraduate School [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

