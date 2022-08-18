Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center [Image 6 of 8]

    SECNAV visits Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Aug. 18, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a tour of facilities at the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC) from Capt. Christi Montgomery, commanding officer of FNMOC, in Monterey Aug. 18, 2022. Del Toro is visiting San Diego and Monterey to visit with Sailors and Marines at installation commands, engage with leadership at the Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium, and to discuss strategic initiatives at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)

    NPS
    NAVAL POSTGRADUATE SCHOOL
    FNMOC
    METEOROLOGY AND OCEANOGRAPHY
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO

