SECNAV visits Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center

MONTEREY, Calif. (Aug. 18, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a tour of facilities at the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center (FNMOC) from Capt. Christi Montgomery, commanding officer of FNMOC, in Monterey Aug. 18, 2022. Del Toro is visiting San Diego and Monterey to visit with Sailors and Marines at installation commands, engage with leadership at the Surface Warfare Flag Officer Training Symposium, and to discuss strategic initiatives at NPS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7382032
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-SR275-1207
|Resolution:
|5203x7458
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
