Royal Engineers tour USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership 2022

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2022) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Dane Adams, right, gives members from the Corps of Royal Engineers a tour of a staged operating room aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while on a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

