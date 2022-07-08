Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Engineers tour USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    Royal Engineers tour USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership 2022

    PHILIPPINES

    08.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2022) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Dane Adams, right, gives members from the Corps of Royal Engineers a tour of a staged operating room aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while on a tour in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Engineers tour USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

