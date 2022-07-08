Royal Engineers tour USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership 2022

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Shanice Greer, from Atlanta, Georgia, leads a tour of the casualty reception center for members of the Corps of Royal Engineers aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

