Ringing in the New Year at Sasebo Elementary

Hattie Phipps, principal at Sasebo Elementary School, speaks to students during the during the Ringing In the New School Year ceremony at Sasebo Elementary School in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 22, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

