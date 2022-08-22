Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ringing in the New Year at Sasebo Elementary

    Ringing in the New Year at Sasebo Elementary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to students during the Ringing in the New School Year ceremony at Sasebo Elementary School in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 22, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    school
    ceremony
    students
    Sasebo Elementary

