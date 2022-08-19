Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY FFSC hosts college graduation ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    CFAY FFSC hosts college graduation ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2022) – Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), speaks during a graduation ceremony presented by CFAY's Fleet & Family Suport Center (FFSC), for all graduates who were previously unable to participate in a live graduation ceremony from the classes of 2020 through 2022. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 00:08
    Photo ID: 7381432
    VIRIN: 220819-N-OC881-1048
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY FFSC hosts college graduation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FFSC
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Graduation
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

