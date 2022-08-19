CFAY FFSC hosts college graduation ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 19, 2022) – College graduates attend a graduation ceremony presented by Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) Fleet & Family Suport Center (FFSC), for all graduates who were previously unable to participate in a live graduation ceremony from the classes of 2020 through 2022. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

