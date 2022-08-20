NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori Festival

220820-N-VI040-1038 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Bon Odori dancers from local Japanese cities perform during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Bon Odori Festival on Taylor Field. During the event visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

