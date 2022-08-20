Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori Festival [Image 3 of 3]

    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori Festival

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220820-N-VI040-1038 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Bon Odori dancers from local Japanese cities perform during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Bon Odori Festival on Taylor Field. During the event visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori Festival [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Bon Odori Festival

