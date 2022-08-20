220820-N-VI040-1025 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 20, 2022) Local Japanese community members pose for photos in an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter on display during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi's Bon Odori Festival. During the event, visitors shared music, food, and other aspects of Japanese culture with members of the NAF Atsugi community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 22:15 Photo ID: 7381347 VIRIN: 220820-N-VI040-1025 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 1.22 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori Festival [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.